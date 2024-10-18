'Reckless' driver plunges into Chagrin River outside Eastlake restaurant

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Eastlake police are investigating after a reckless driver went through a guardrail and into the Chagrin River on Friday morning.

It happened outside of Trader Jack's on Lakeshore Boulevard around 10:30 a.m.

Eastlake police chief Michael Werner said the department received a call from a Willowick detective on Friday morning who said he saw a vehicle driving recklessly heading eastbound on Lakeshore Boulevard into Eastlake.

By the time officers were able to get to the area, they could not locate the vehicle.

On land.

Werner said they then received reports of a vehicle in the Chagrin River.

Werner said he is not sure where the driver started from or where he intended to go, but the man ended up in the Trader Jack's parking lot, where he drove through the guardrail and into the river, Werner said.

News 5 Cleveland

The man fled from the car and was apprehended a short distance away, Werner said.

The driver is currently in the hospital, and the crash is still being investigated, Werner said.