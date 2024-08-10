Carbon monoxide leak at assisted living facility Friday night

Troy Township Fire Department responded to an assisted living facility for a carbon monoxide leak Friday night.

Crews were dispatched to 18122 Claridon Troy Road, the address of Inn at the Pines Assisted Living and Memory Care, around 7:55 p.m. to carbon monoxide detectors that were going off.

"Upon our arrival, we found high levels of carbon monoxide on the first floor. After investigating the source of the carbon monoxide, crews found the generators powering the building were ventilated towards the interior of the building," said Chief Nicholas Bushek.

Bushek said several residents complained of various symptoms, and five were taken to area hospitals. He said the majority of those were for non-critical symptoms.

Crews say generators were turned off, and everyone was evacuated from inside the building.

Bushek said natural gas in the building was turned off and crews provided a temporary generator supply to generate electricity in the building.

In a press conference with reporters, Bushek said to make sure generators are vented properly and to use carbon monoxide detectors.

It's unknown how many people were inside the building at the time of the carbon monoxide exposure.

Bushek said the building was cleared to safely enter again.