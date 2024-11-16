Cardio first...carbs later! You can still sign up for Cleveland's biggest Turkey Trot

CLEVELAND — Are you the kind of person who wants to get that cardio in before the carbs on Thanksgiving Day? The 43rd annual Cleveland Turkey Trot is the place to be Thanksgiving morning.

Presented by the Onyx Health Club, the Turkey Trot expects more than 9,000 people to walk one mile or run a 5K or 5-miler ahead of Thanksgiving Day celebrations.

This year, the Turkey Trot is adding a dog park for your furry friends. There will be lots of entertainment, including Sir CC from the Cleveland Cavaliers and DJ Cairo.

All runners get a custom Turkey Trot shirt and a finisher medal. Runners are encouraged to get festive and trot in costume; there is a costume contest, too.

Each year, the Turkey Trot partners with various charities to raise money, including Greater Cleveland Foodbank, Fostering Hope, Love Doesn't Shove, and Cuyahoga County Children's and Family Services.

Registration is open through race morning. You can find registration and race details, including parking, packet pickup and a schedule of events, here.