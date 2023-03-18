Case Western Reserve University holds Match Day for medical students

After four years of college at Case Western Reserve University, the doctors of the future now know where they will continue their education.

CWRU held match day, which is where students and their families gather at the health education campus to find out where they were placed for their residencies.

Residencies are required for a medical degree holder to become a practicing physician.

The National Resident Matching Program looks at data from the lists of soon-to-be graduates and matches them with open residency spots.

