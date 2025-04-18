Case Western staffer pushes back as DEI programs are rolled back

CLEVELAND — Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) are being rolled back at universities across Ohio and the nation. Here in Cleveland, one Case Western Reserve University staff member tried to stand up for DEI. In the end, the university says that because of federal policies, they have no choice but to comply.

It all started with an email.

“It said, 'Confidential and urgent, please immediately remove these websites,'” said Marie Vibbert, Webmaster for the College of Arts and Sciences at Case Western.

Vibbert’s response was simple.

“I said, 'Is this just, you know, to kowtow to Trump? If so, no,'” said Vibbert.

At Case Western Reserve University, Vibbert manages about 120 university websites. But recently, she was asked to take down these three:



Each of them is tied to DEI.

“They were all minority scholarship programs,” said Vibbert.

She said she felt betrayed by the university when they asked her to take down the sites. Vibbert pushed back—taking her concerns up the chain to the vice president.

But ultimately, the websites were removed.

“To block access to that education to people who might not be able to come if they can't get a scholarship, that, to me, is terrible,” said Vibbert.

Across the country, universities are rolling back DEI efforts, citing pressure from both state and federal policies.

“I believe that presents a very unfair environment and... it should not exist,” said Sen. Jerry Cirinio (R-Kirtland).

Cirino supports ending DEI programs and pushed for Senate Bill 1, which has already been signed into law by the governor.

“DEI at the very beginning may have been well-intentioned, but what it has changed into over the years is that it's inherently an unlevel playing field,” said Cirinio.

SB-1 will go into effect on June 27. Under the law, universities that don’t comply could lose state funding.

“If someone is resisting compliance with the law, they will have to pay a price for it,” said Cirino.

In a statement, Case Western said federal policies left them no choice:

“As a consequence of this federal mandate, the university-wide office for diversity, equity and inclusive engagement will close, effective immediately. To maintain alignment with our institutional values we will establish the office for campus enrichment and engagement,” the statement read.

“The university is worried about its bottom line, but our bottom line, we're an educational institution. Our bottom line is not money. Our bottom line is education. Our bottom line is engineers and doctors and lawyers. That's our bottom line. Is providing that for society,” said Vibbert.

For Vibbert, this isn’t the outcome she hoped for. But as someone still on staff, she believes the university she loves can still do what’s right.

“Certainly the faculty and the staff and the students care, and it's just going to take a tiny bit of bravery, because we have to act like this is going to end,” said Vibbert.

News 5 asked Case Western if any staff members lost their jobs due to the DEI rollback, and whether the affected scholarships still exist. We are currently awaiting a response.

You can find Case Western’s full statement on the DEI rollback below:

Eric W. Kaler

President Eric W. Kaler, President