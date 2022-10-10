'Cases have steadily risen': Health leaders, families urge awareness about the dangers of Lyme disease

BARBERTON, Ohio — The weather may be cooling down in Northeast Ohio, but health leaders caution the region is not yet out of the woods for tick season and the diseases they carry.

As of the end of September, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported at least 285 human cases of Lyme disease so far in 2022.

Over the past decade, the reported cases have skyrocketed from 67 in 2012 to at least 582 in 2021.

“Cases have steadily risen,” said Nate King, the supervisor for Summit County Public Health’s Healthy Homes initiative. “As the years go by, you can see that in the activity and the numbers, it’s moving both west and north.”

King explained Summit County’s numbers have increased 9 percent so far in 2022, compared to the same time period in 2021. He

ODH says the state’s Lyme disease cases are predominantly transmitted by immature black-legged ticks called nymphs. Symptoms typically present in 3-30 days.

They can include:

Bull’s eye rash

Headache and neck stiffness

Fever

Chills

Muscle Aches

Heart palpitations

Inflammation

Combinations of symptoms are sometimes misdiagnosed. The CDC says some patients do not experience the hallmark bull’s eye rash.

“I didn’t even notice I got bit by a tick,” recalled Gabby Risley. “So that’s why it took so long. That’s why Lyme Disease is now affecting my brain, my neurological levels.”

The Barberton 17-year-old began feeling sick about six years ago, but was not diagnosed with Lyme disease and several other co-illnesses until four years after she first noticed the symptoms.

“I started feeling off one day and it was downhill from there,” she said. “I didn’t ever comprehend that it could be something that could get to a point where I have a hard time walking.”

Gabby’s mother said it took visits to numerous doctors and specialists before they figured out why her daughter was feeling ill.

“We’d been taking her to every doctor, every specialist, trying to figure out exactly why she was sick,” said Denise Risley. “I didn’t even have that on my radar at the time. I didn’t understand it. I didn’t know what it could do.”

She said Gabby, who had been an excellent student, involved in numerous activities and hobbies, found herself no longer capable of doing things she enjoyed.

“She went from super smart, super quick mentally, very active, very involved… to she never knows when she can do anything,” she said. “Sometimes her hands won’t let her do anything, sometimes it’s her mind, sometimes it’s her energy level, but it’s on a neurological level.”

Lyme disease can be effectively treated with antibiotics. But if left untreated for a prolonged time, as in Gabby’s case, the disease can cause long-term issues with the joints, heart and nervous system.

Sunday, Gabby’s family hosted a benefit in her honor to fundraise for a specialized treatment in Germany.

“If we go there and [the doctor] only takes away one set of symptoms, it’d be worth it because then it would be one thing off her plate and she’d be stronger to battle some of the other things,” Denise Risley said.

Gabby and her mother both hope to raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of Lyme disease, hoping others catch the illness early.

“People should look out for the symptoms… not just getting bit, but the headaches and the inflammation and the things you can get afterwards,” Gabby said.

Public health leaders say infected tick bites are most common during late spring through summer, but they recommend taking precautions outdoors.

The CDC recommends being aware of tick habitats, like grassy, brushy or wooded areas. If you know you’ll be in an area with ticks, you can treat clothing and gear with permethrin and use an EPA registered repellent. Wearing light colors can make it easier to spot ticks and long sleeves and pants can limit their access to skin.

After going outdoors, you should check your family, pets, gear and yourself for ticks.

“Get into the armpits, behind the ears, waist, toes. So it really does take a thorough check, especially on children,” King said.

You can read more about ticks and Lyme disease on the CDC website . Click here for more information specific to Ohio.

If you’d like to support Gabby Risley and her health battle with Lyme disease, you can contribute to the family’s fundraising efforts by clicking on this link .

