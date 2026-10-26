Catholic Charities expands Thanksgiving meal service in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — This Thanksgiving, Catholic Charities is working to make sure families across Northeast Ohio have a place at the table.

The Diocese of Cleveland announced its 2026 Thanksgiving holiday meal service, which will reach people in need across eight counties. With food insecurity and rising costs still hitting families hard, Catholic Charities is changing how it helps this year.

Community members can share an in-person meal at participating locations. They can also pick up holiday grocery items through special pantry distributions.

But there is one big change this year: home-delivered and take-home holiday meals will no longer be offered. Leaders say the goal is to reach more people and make the most of available resources.

They say the service is about more than just food. It is about making sure neighbors know they are not alone.

Anyone who needs a meal can find locations, dates and times online by visiting ccdocle.org/holidaymeals. People can also call 1-800-860-7373 for help.

That same website shows how community members can volunteer or donate this holiday season.