Catholic Charities of Cleveland prepares over 13,000 meals for families

The Catholic Charities of Cleveland were hard at work on Thursday preparing food for the holidays.

Staff and volunteers with the charities prepped about 13,000 free meals that will be delivered to those in need around Cleveland on Christmas day.

According to Megan Pitrak, the director of emergency services, the need for these meals has increased, along with the price of food.

"Anybody who was feeling pinched is really feeling pinched now and coming to a hunger center is just how they are making it work for themselves," Pitrak said.

The group still needs volunteers, and those who are interested can sign up here.