'Cats' coming to Playhouse Square in November

CLEVELAND — This winter, the hit musical "Cats" that has captivated audiences around the world is making its way to Cleveland.

The show runs from Nov. 1 to 20. Tickets will go on sale on Aug. 22. The show is part of the Keybank Broadway Series.

The musical is composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based off of T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats.

The show first premiered in London in 1981 and made its original Broadway debut in 1982. The Broadway show went until 2000. It total, it has been seen in 30 countries and entertained more than 75 million people.

"Cats" came back in 2016 and has been touring the United States since. The upcoming show features "new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation," according to Playhouse Square.

for more information and to buy tickets once they go on sale Aug. 22.

