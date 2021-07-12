Caution urged at railway crossing in Perry due to malfunctioning safety devices

PERRY, Ohio — If you’re in the Perry area, it’s a good idea to double check your surrounding when crossing over the railroad tracks at the Shepard Road and Lane Road crossing.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department said they have been notified of instances when the safety lights and gates have not activated correctly as a train has approached.

The railroad authorities have been informed of this, according to the sheriff's department. The Lake County Sheriff's Department also urges caution for motorists when traveling through this area.

