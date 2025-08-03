Cavs All-Star Darius Garland hosts 1st celebrity softball game in Eastlake

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland hosted his first-ever Celebrity Softball Game Saturday at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Two teams, blue and orange, took over the home of the Lake County Captains — the high-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

The celebrity-filled game was played to raise money for his charity, the Darius Garland Foundation, which works to empower communities to go beyond the jersey and break barriers in sports, education and life.

"Just trying to get some positivity to the community, to the world. Trying to put smiles on people's faces," Garland said.

The game featured many familiar faces, including two from News 5. Reporter Remi Murrey and sports reporter Camryn Justice were among those who stepped up to the plate for a good cause. Other notable names on Garland's stacked roster were Rep. Shontel Brown, Cleveland Browns alumni Josh Cribbs, Cavs teammates Max Strus and Tristan Thompson, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson, as well as many others.

Lake County Captains

A Home Run Derby started the day, which Strus won. He also came up with the biggest plays of the day for the orange team with two home runs.

Cribbs and Cleveland DJ EV each hit a home run for the blue team, while Justice got on base twice and Murrey once.

In the end, both teams took home the win after a tie-breaker home run hit-off between Strus and Cribbs kept the 4-4 score tied.

But the game was not about wins and losses. Veteran Cavs player Tristan Thompson said the game was a great thing to be a part of.

"What DG's doing — giving back to the community and doing it here in Cleveland — shows his dedication to the city," said Thompson. "... wanting to provide and help people out, it's a great thing. It's what being a pro is all about."

Cleveland-based entrepreneur Ariane Kirkpatrick, who is the president and CEO of Harvest of OH/The AKA Team, shared her excitement for representing a good cause.

"I love what DG does. He's committed to the community, committed to the kids. So when I got the call, I said yes immediately," Kirkpatrick said.

The crowd was a major part of the day, bringing energy and cheers throughout the game. Brown mentioned how engaged and ecstatic the kids in attendance were.

"You can just tell the kids are so into it. They know everybody who's playing, they're getting autographs, they're getting chances to take selfies and photos and connect with the athletes— so it's just great for them," the congresswoman said.

The energy could also be seen in the enthusiasm of Cavs fan Heather Capron.

"This was probably the most fun I've had in so long ... it feels like we kicked off basketball season," said Capron. "We're so proud of Cleveland and all of the work they do for charity ... I think this (foundation) embraces what Cleveland is about ... We love each other and we support each other."

Said Garland, "I appreciate everybody that came out and really supported this, and the foundation as well. It's super cool to see the turnout."