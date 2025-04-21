Cavs fans confident the team will win series against Miami Heat

The Cleveland Cavaliers started their journey to the NBA Championship, starting with a first-round match-up against the Miami Heat Sunday night at Rocket Arena.

“We're going to put the heat on them. We're the Cavaliers, we got the sword, we’re ready, we're hungry and we got a young and vibrant team. The heat is old news,” said Cavs fan Derrick White.

The Cavaliers were the best team in the Eastern Conference from the beginning, winning their first 15 games and ending the regular season with two other winning streaks and the second-most victories in franchise history.

“We have one of the best records in the league and all the guys are healthy, so I’m ready for a great series,” said Cavs fan Bob Wag.

Die-hard fans said this is the most excited they’ve been for the play-offs in years.

“I woke up today very giddy for the playoffs this year because it's just been so fun, and it's been a great season,” said Cavs fan Kaitlin.

Many fans said they are already looking forward to the next round.

“We know they are going to beat the Heat, they are going to clear them,” said Cavs fan Sam Nichos.

And they are hoping the Cavaliers will get the national attention they deserve over the next few weeks.

“Cleveland never gets respect; we're always the underdogs. We're always the smaller people, so this is the time for us to get on the national stage and just show them what we're all about,” said Wag.

This will be the third post-season for Cleveland’s core line-up: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. And fans are confident they will take it all the way.

“They’re going to win it all,” said Nichos.

The winner of the series will face the winner of the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers against the fifth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

