CB Tyson Campbell questionable to return vs. Steelers after first-half injury

PITTSBURGH — Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell was listed as questionable to return after suffering an injury during the first half of the team's matchup against the Steelers.

On social media, the Browns said Campbell suffered a neck injury and is also being evaluated for a concussion.

Campbell went down with 25 seconds left in the first half after making a tackle as the Steelers drove down the field. The drive would later result in a Steelers touchdown in the final seconds of the first half.