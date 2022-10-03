CCW carrier who pulled gun while being attacked at Summit Mall fired shot at ceiling during melee

FAIRLAWN, Ohio — A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.

Officers responded to the scene around 2:35 p.m. after numerous calls about a fight and a singular shot fired at the mall. The man and woman told police they were approached from behind by two men who started a fight. The man and the woman were assessed by the Fairlawn Fire Department and released.

The gun was taken in as evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Extra safety measures will be put in place following the shooting.

“Public safety is the number one priority in our city and as a precautionary measure we will step up patrols at Summit Mall,” the police statement said.

