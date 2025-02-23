Cedar Point announces new attractions for 2025 season

The longest, fastest and tallest tilt rollercoaster in North America is set to open at Cedar Point this summer.

Siren's Curse, along with many other new park experiences, were announced on Saturday at the park's Winter Chill Out fundraising event.

Some of the park's new attractions include:



Famous Dave's restaurant

Happy Friar renovation

Main Gate photo station

New live entertainment shows

Two new Cedar Point Shores slides

Siren's Curse

Park fans were able to witness construction up close during Saturday's event and raised $120,000 for A Kid Again. Since 2012, the park and its fans have raised over $800,000 for the charity.