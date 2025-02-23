Cedar Point announces new attractions for 2025 season

The longest, fastest and tallest tilt rollercoaster in North America is set to open at Cedar Point this summer.
Siren's Curse, along with many other new park experiences, were announced on Saturday at the park's Winter Chill Out fundraising event.
Some of the park's new attractions include:
- Famous Dave's restaurant
- Happy Friar renovation
- Main Gate photo station
- New live entertainment shows
- Two new Cedar Point Shores slides
- Siren's Curse
Park fans were able to witness construction up close during Saturday's event and raised $120,000 for A Kid Again. Since 2012, the park and its fans have raised over $800,000 for the charity.
