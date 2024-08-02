Cedar Point closing Snake River Falls

Cedar Point's famous boat ride Snake River Falls is set to permanently close down on Sept. 2. The ride has been a park staple since 1993.

At 82 feet, the 20-passenger boat had the most speed, height, and steepness of any water flume ride in the world at the time it opened, according to Cedar Point. Visitors came to love its famous bridge, especially on hot days.

Why is it closing? Cedar Point says it has plans for future expansion, all to be announced at a later date.

"We’ll have more details on a special 'last splash' in the coming weeks," wrote park spokesman Tony Clark in a blog post. "For now, take the plunge and join the more than 15 million guests who have enjoyed their ride over the falls!"

It's been a year of change for Cedar Point, which now has a new corporate owner.

Cedar Point's parent company, Cedar Fair, merged on July 1.

