Cedar Point kicks off the season in May with new attractions

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Summer is around the corner, which means Cedar Point will open for its 2025 season this weekend. The amusement park says this year is extra exciting because of all the new additions at the park.

Starting Saturday, people from around the country and right here in Sandusky will be making a stop. Over the next several months, tens of thousands will visit Cedar Point.

“It’s exciting because now you have somewhere to go with your family and have lots of fun,” said season pass holder Monica.

Most people are excited for the two new rides, Siren's Curse and Top Thrill 2. Technically, the re-vamp of the original Top Thrill Dragster opened last year, but was shut down after just a few days because modifications were needed to its coaster trains.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture began its inspection of the ride on April 28, but says there is no projected timeline for completion. However, Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark says park-goers will be able to ride it this weekend.

"We anticipate Top Thrill 2 will be ready to go on Saturday, just like the rest of our rides; they are undergoing their last-minute checks and all their testing,” said Clark.

But park-goers will have to wait a few more weeks to experience Cedar Point's newest ride, Siren's Curse. Clark says the project started a bit later than they usually began projects.

Siren's curse will be North America’s tallest, longest, and fastest tilt coaster. The name comes from the often-spoken-about but never-spotted sirens of the lake, who allegedly lured sailors to their underwater demise.

“You board a train, go to the top of the hill, track that your train is on will tilt 90 degrees and then your journey begins. It's going to be a great attraction that's much different than the other rides,” said Clark.

"It's always exciting when they have new attractions because riding the same ones can get boring, but they always have something new and exciting for us to enjoy," Monica said.

Cedar Point has been working on other additions to the park, starting with enhancing the experience at their Happy Friar location on the Gemini midway.

“We’ve added on some space to the front of the building, giving it a new look, changed the serving line inside so we can serve our guests much faster and that will also allow them to do some custom recipes,” Clark said.

According to Clark, they expect Siren's Curse to open early summer, but they will have an exact date in the next few weeks.