'Celebrate Those Who Give Black' exhibition at CPL celebrates Black philanthropy in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Public Library is celebrating Black Philanthropy Month with a special exhibition that honors individuals who made a positive impact on the city of Cleveland.

“We are excited to recognize individuals in our community who do the work of giving back, day in and day out. Most of them don’t even refer to themselves as philanthropists. Their spirit of giving is rooted in family, in community, and our shared humanity,” said Connie Hill-Johnson, The Soul of Philanthropy Cleveland executive steering committee member.

The exhibition, titled "Celebrate Those Who Give Black” will be unveiled on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 5 p.m.

This year’s in-person ceremony is invitation-only at the Louis Stokes Wing at the Cleveland Public Library located at 525 Superior Avenue in downtown Cleveland.

The event will be hosted virtually online. Registration is required to view the event online.

The inductees were chosen from over 50 nominations submitted by the community in the following five categories:

Emerging Philanthropist (Individual or family): This category recognizes an outstanding individual or family with a proven record of exceptional generosity (time, talent, and/or treasure) and volunteer leadership to one or more Cleveland area organizations, issues, or communities.

Hidden Philanthropist: This category recognizes the unsung hero in our community. Their individual contribution of time, talent, and treasure is the engine behind many grassroots organizations, churches, or communities.

Outstanding Youth Philanthropist: This category recognizes service by an outstanding individual (18 or younger), youth group, or youth-generated project that has demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the community through direct financial support, development of charitable programs, volunteering, and/or leadership.

Outstanding Young Adult Philanthropist: This category recognizes service by an outstanding individual (19-40 years old), youth group our youth-generated project that has demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the community through direct financial support, development of charitable programs, volunteering, and/or leadership.

Legacy Philanthropist: This category recognizes the cumulative philanthropic efforts of an individual or family during a period of at least 20 years of exceptional generosity who, through direct financial support or contribution (volunteer participation or leadership involvement) demonstrates outstanding civic and charitable responsibility and whose generosity encourages others to take philanthropic leadership roles in the community.

Find more information on the exhibition here.

