Celebration of life held for 3-year-old Ashton

LORAIN, Ohio — The community remembered three-year-old Ashton on Saturday in Lorain. He died last week after battling an aggressive form of pediatric brain cancer.

To honor his legacy, the family held a celebration of life at shipyards and invited the community to attend.

“We appreciate everything. The support, the community, family, friends. I mean everybody has just been phenomenal with the care of Ashton, the support of his journey, raising awareness for childhood cancer. It’s something we promised Ashton we would continue to do even after he was gone,” said Cindy Toppings, Ashton’s aunt.

The family says they will continue raising awareness, and they welcome the community to join them.

