Chagrin Falls woman dies in crash in Bainbridge Township

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman from Chagrin Falls was killed in a crash Friday night in Bainbridge Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

She has been identified as Susan Hinkle, 68, OSHP said.

Hinkle was heading north on SR-306 in a 2019 Audi A3 when she went left of center and struck a 2015 Dodge Ram head-on. Hinkle died from injuries sustained in the crash, authorities said. The other driver, a 43-year-old man from Chagrin Falls, sustained serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

OSHP said the crash remains under investigation but "alcohol did appear to be a factor in the crash."

