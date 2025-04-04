Changes coming to Euclid's Shore Center Drive

Changes are coming to Euclid's Shore Center Drive.

The city recently received a $56,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The money will go towards studying how to make the small, crowded road better.

"We can collect data," Patrick Grogan-Meyers, the city's director of planning and development, said. "We can reflect on that data and make sure it is exactly what's needed to support the businesses, and the safe movement of pedestrians, bicyclists, and motor vehicles down the corridor."

Shore Center Drive is lined with various shops, restaurants, and other businesses, adding to the heavy foot and vehicle traffic in the area. Iyana McElwrath is one of those shoppers.

"I love the shops," she said. "I love the area where you can get everything in one situation."

But, McElwrath has her concerns. Several GCRTA buses make stops on the side of the road. Often, cars try to go around the buses without realizing that the buses are taking off. McElwrath has seen several bus and car accidents. For her, it was a big safety issue.

"It's a little iffy around here," she said.

Grogan-Meyers said Shore Center Drive averaged about 20 accidents a year. The hope is that this new traffic study will change that.

"There's a lot of users in this space," he said. "We want to make sure that we have safe road conditions for all who use that corridor."

Soon, more speed radars, cones and temporary paint will appear—all to test which traffic pattern improves the safety issue. The plan is to begin construction on a permanent solution next year.

Grogan-Meyers said feedback from the community is welcome. Residents like McElwrath already have some ideas in mind.

"Maybe widen the streets," she said. "Maybe make a bigger area where Dave's is."