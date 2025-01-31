Changes coming to State, Bailey roads in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — South State and Bailey roads are next on the City of Cuyahoga Falls' list to undergo changes.

"They are very important areas," Mayor Don Walters said. "They do a lot of commerce in through there. There's a lot of traffic through there."

Walters said crafting a new vision for these two areas began in the fall of 2023 when OHM Advisors began a survey. The group talked with business owners and other locals to gather comments and ideas for the project. The results from that survey will be shared at an upcoming planning commission meeting.

One business owner keeping tabs on the project is Blue Door's Michael Bruno. His restaurant has been located along South State Road for about 15 years. While Bruno said the busy street is a positive for the business, it can also be a negative.

"One challenge that we have is this is a busy, busy road," he said. "We don't get any foot traffic. I'm amazed that even after 15 years people still don't know we're here."

The city is exploring narrowing the two roadways, adding new pedestrian safety measures, bike lanes, and lots of beautification. A traffic study will be completed later this year and will reveal which of these plans is feasible, but people like Bruno feel they'll help grow the city.

"My wife and I are hopeful that restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, bakeries, and local businesses will open up on State Road," he said.

Walters said these changes will improve the corridors and the city.

"Cuyahoga Falls has really become a hot spot," he said. "So, we want to improve all those areas in the city. With a lot of things that we're doing, it's put us on the map, and we just want to always be better."

The study's results will be presented on February 4 at 6 p.m. during the planning commission meeting at the natatorium. The public is welcome to attend.