Changes could be coming to Ohio's e-check program

State lawmakers are trying to make changes to the state's mandatory e-check program.

The program requires millions of registered cars in Northeast Ohio to get an emissions check every two years. Currently, the program is in place for seven counties in Ohio.

The e-check program began back in the 1990s as a way for the state to comply with the air quality standards set by the Clean Air Act.

State lawmakers have tried multiple times in recent years to end the program. They note that Northeast Ohio has made significant improvements in air quality, and vehicles themselves don't produce as much in emissions anymore. The program also costs the state between $12 million and $14 million every year.

The latest transportation budget proposes an alternative system. If approved, drivers would be able to self-certify their car meets the emission standards without having to visit an inspection site.

"You'll be able to fill out an affidavit," State Representative Bill Roemer said. "The Ohio EPA will then be able to review that. If you're not in compliance, then they can still require that you would go to an e-check station. It would still vastly reduce the number of people that have to go."

This move does have to be approved by the Environmental Protection Agency to take effect.

In a statement, the EPA told News5 they are "cooperating closely with Ohio and all states to ensure Clean Air Act plans are in place in a timely way to continue improving air quality without imposing undue costs or red tape."

The new administrator of the EPA has already rolled back several federal regulations in other states, so state lawmakers are hopeful this will be approved.