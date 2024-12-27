Chaos at Summit Mall an 'orchestrated' event, sheriff says

FAIRLAWN, Ohio — The Summit County Sheriff says a series of fights at the Summit Mall Thursday were part of an orchestrated social media stunt meant to wreak havoc.

Twenty juveniles were arrested at Summit Mall due to several altercations that broke out

20 arrested after Summit Mall closes due to juvenile general disorder

“It’s really becoming a major problem across the nation. I think it’s harming our kids,” said Sheriff Kandy Fatheree.

The sheriff explained that 20 deputies were providing extra security Thursday as the agency braced for a fourth year of violence. Around 4:30 pm, an estimated 200 teenagers showed up at the mall, and brawls began breaking out. It was the largest Boxing Day incident since the annual violence started becoming a trend.

“We have a group of teenagers who have turned Boxing Day into a true ‘boxing day’ and it’s really about them going to fight,” she said.

Investigators believe a social media callout told the teens to meet at a specific time and place.

“Their sole intent is to livestream, create havoc and fight. That’s it,” Fatheree said.

20 teenagers, ages 13-17, were arrested Thursday on disorderly conduct, trespassing and obstruction of justice charges. One girl is also facing a felony for punching a deputy in the face.

At one point during the chaos, reported gunshots triggered a multi-agency response from the Fairlawn, Copley and Bath Police Departments. Investigators said no firearms were found, and they believe a stun gun created the sound someone reported as gunshots.

The violence forced the mall to close a half-hour early Thursday.

“I think when people just want to get out and shop and have a normal day, it’s pretty sad that you have to see all this chaos going on,” said shopper Bre Bediako.

Another shopper, Alissa Jundy, added, “I think it’s very important that parents do monitor those things because you can’t expect the internet to monitor for your kids.”

Fatheree echoed the advice, calling on parents to keep an eye on what their children are doing online.

“My message would be— guardians, adults, parents: know what your kids are doing, know what your kids are seeing, have control of their phones and what their abilities are. And try to stay close to what your kids are doing,” she said.

Fatheree said the mall is still a safe destination for shoppers and employees alike. She said her deputies will not tolerate violence and encouraged anyone considering trouble to think about the consequences first.

“If the kids decide they want to come back out today or tomorrow for round 2 or round 3, I certainly hope they think twice about it,” she said.

Extra deputies will be stationed at the Summit Mall for several days following the incident. The Sheriff’s Office provides security on a day-to-day basis at the mall, and investigators routinely monitor social media for future issues.