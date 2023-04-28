Character on Apple TV's popular show 'Ted Lasso' spotted representing Ashland University

If you saw the latest episode of Apple TV's "Ted Lasso," you may have noticed something remarkable.

Ashland University posted on social media that a character on the show was sporting a 2017 edition of the school's T-shirt. The shirt sold out that summer and hasn't been available since then.

Tonight News 5 spoke with the director of Ashland's campus stores, Amanda Brown.

Brown said she couldn't believe it when she saw the episode. She knew she had to bring back the shirt, so she did just that with the help of the campus stores' custom design shop.

"This has been such a wonderful, positive thing on campus," she said. "A small school in rural Ohio is being represented on such a large scale.

As far as how the shirt ended up on the show, to begin with, Amanda said she contacted the show's costume designer, who said the shirt was found in a thrift shop in London.

You can order a shirt at the Ashland bookstore's website now.

