Chardon native Matt Ludwig heading to Olympics for pole vaulting after another athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Tobias Schwarz/Pool via AP)<br/><br/>
Matt Ludwig of the USA jumps during the pole vault competition at the ISTAF indoor athletics meeting in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Tobias Schwarz/Pool via AP)<br/><br/>
Germany Indoor Athletics
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 10:57:02-04

CHARDON, Ohio — Matt Ludwig, of Chardon, received the call of his dreams Wednesday to pack his bags because he was going to Tokyo to compete in the Olympics after pole vaulter Sam Kendricks tested positive for COVID-19.

The 2015 Lake Catholic graduate and 2019 University of Akron graduate took the now crucial alternate fourth spot with his pole vault jump at 5.80m at the trial.

Industrial Vault Club, where Ludwig used to compete at, sent him well wishes and cheered him on.

“We’re so proud of you Matt, and looking forward to watching you compete in the pinnacle of Track & Field Venues!”

His high school alma mater also wished him luck.

He will compete in the qualifying round on Friday, 8:40 p.m EST.

