Charges filed against 21-year-old man for woman's shooting death where baby was found nearby

Posted at 2:48 PM, Dec 18, 2023
A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old woman last week.

According to court records, Dennis Coates, of Cleveland, is charged with aggravated murder. He's currently being held in jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.

On Dec. 14, Cleveland Police responded to a home on Harland Avenue around 3:30 a.m. after neighbors reported hearing a gunshot and a baby crying.

When police arrived, officers found 23-year-old Dimesha Wright, who had been shot. A baby was found nearby. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene, and the baby was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. The baby didn't appear to have been harmed.

Coates was taken into custody a short time later.

Authorities haven't provided any further details about the case.

