A woman was found fatally shot in a front yard in Cleveland early Thursday morning. A 1-year-old baby was also found right by her.

The shooting happened on Harland Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

According to dispatch, the woman was in her 20s.

The baby was transported to the hospital to be checked but he's OK.

Police have one person in custody in connection to the shooting.

