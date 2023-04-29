Check out this new, fun event at Lake Metroparks Farmpark

KIRTLAND, Ohio — This weekend, Lamb Jam returns to Lake Metroparks Farmpark in Kirtland.

The two-day event kicked off Saturday with tons of activities for families to enjoy.

During this time, organizers said people have the opportunity to help shear a sheep, spin wool, and even weave on a loom.

You also can visit the Farmpark’s Nursery to check out more sheep and goats, which staff told News 5 is valuable information for the community to learn.

“I think it’s really important for the community because we get to teach them about sheep and why we have sheep from an agriculture perspective,” said Livestock Manager, Jenny Greskovich. “You know sheep are something that can provide meat for us and also wool, and so this highlights both of the things they can do.”

Lamb Jam will run Sunday from 9 to 5.

