Child drowns at Portage Lakes State Park swim beach Friday afternoon

On Friday, a child drowned at Portage Lakes State Park, according to the New Franklin Fire Department.

Around 2:30 p.m., the fire department was notified of a missing child near the swim beach area, authorities said.

It was originally believed that the child was not in the water; however, fire personnel, along with the assistance of volunteers, initiated a human chain to search the water, authorities said.

The child was found in four feet of water, and resuscitation efforts were initiated, authorities said.

The child was transported to Summa Barberton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family at this time," the New Franklin Fire Department said in a Facebook post. "We would like to thank the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Rangers, the New Franklin Police Department and the public who assisted in the search."