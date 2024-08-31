Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Child drowns at Portage Lakes State Park swim beach Friday afternoon

Summit County generic
Photo courtesy of Google Maps.
Generic image of Summit County.
Summit County generic
Posted

On Friday, a child drowned at Portage Lakes State Park, according to the New Franklin Fire Department.

Around 2:30 p.m., the fire department was notified of a missing child near the swim beach area, authorities said.

It was originally believed that the child was not in the water; however, fire personnel, along with the assistance of volunteers, initiated a human chain to search the water, authorities said.

The child was found in four feet of water, and resuscitation efforts were initiated, authorities said.

The child was transported to Summa Barberton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family at this time," the New Franklin Fire Department said in a Facebook post. "We would like to thank the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Rangers, the New Franklin Police Department and the public who assisted in the search."

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.