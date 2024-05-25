Child injured after struck by drunk driver in Ashland County

A man was arrested in Ashland County after striking a child with his vehicle while driving under the influence, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, a 55-year-old man in a black 2009 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on County Road 681 in Sullivan Township when he struck a child who was riding their bike, OSHP said.

The child sustained life-threatening injuries during the crash and was flown by medical helicopter to Akron Children's Hospital, OSHP said.

The man was arrested on the scene for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and OSHP said more charges are pending.