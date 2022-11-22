Child porn found on Cuyahoga Falls man's computer by Best Buy repair technicians

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — A 63-year-old Cuyahoga Falls man has been charged after police were notified by Best Buy that child phonography was found on his computer.

The man has been charged with two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, both fourth-degree felonies, according to the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department.

Authorities said the man brought his computer in for service and the material was found by technicians working on his machine.

Police obtained a search warrant and went to his home where they discovered other evidence.

The man was arrested and later arraigned on the charges. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

No further information has been released.

