Children get lead screenings at Kiddie Prom in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Lead is something that has been poisoning kids in Cleveland for years, and decades later, there is still no end to the issue. Now, community leaders are trying to find ways to keep attention centered on fixing it.

“Cleveland has a higher lead exposure rate than Flint, Michigan, which means children in Cleveland are being disproportionately impacted. And the long-term health effects are learning disabilities, speech impediments and several disparities that are impacting Cleveland children. So, our goal was to increase awareness in the community,” said Urban One Government Rep. Ramahn Weaver.

One in five children in Cleveland has hazardous levels of lead in their blood, that's according to the latest Cleveland public health report released earlier this year. News 5 has been reporting on the city's problem with lead for years, and Saturday, Radio One/Urban One and the Cleveland Department of Public Health hosted a unique event to bring awareness to the issue.

The organizations hosted the first-ever Tiny Tux and Tiaras citywide kiddie program, where kids six and under can get free lead screenings in their best junior prom outfits.

“I finally get a chance to save my son and get the test I’ve been waiting to get since he was little,” said parent, Westley Fitzgerald.

We first spoke to him last week, before the event took place.

Fitzgerald is on a mission to help his son, who is non-verbal, and on Saturday, he took his son to get screened for lead poisoning. He believes his current condition could be a result of it.

“I’ve always wanted to figure out what would bring him back to talking, singing ABCs and being comfortable with speaking again,” said Fitzgearld.

Dancing and loud music filled the room at the Frederick Douglass Recreational Center, along with different organizations making sure parents are educated about Cleveland’s ongoing battle with lead poisoning.

“This opportunity allowed us to meet the parents and say you might want to learn about a law that was passed in 1978. Because if your house was built before 1978 there's a high chance that your house has led in it. And here are some ways for you to get the resources to help your family, help your child but also to for you to advocate for your landlord or a homeowner to get the resources that are necessary fix the issue as well,” said City Council Member Richard A. Starr.

Fitzgerald is hopeful that once he gets the results back, things will begin to fall into place for his family.

“I am so excited to get the results back and after the test come back, we will get the answers we need and my son will finally go get the help he deserves,” said Fitzgearld.

But until then, the kids were able to enjoy their prom a few years early.