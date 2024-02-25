Chili cook-off returns in support of the Autism Society of Greater Cleveland

CLEVELAND — According to the CDC, 1 in 36 children has been diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. The CDC reports that autism spectrum disorders are found in all racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic groups and are nearly four times more common in boys.

Every year, The Autism Society of Greater Cleveland supports families who begin a lifelong journey with Autism. The nonprofit is focused on providing services and programming for individuals and families.

For over 15 years, the Autism Society of Greater Cleveland has hosted the chili cook-off to support its mission in Northeast Ohio. The chili cook-off is back in popular demand after a several-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the biggest programs the cook-off benefits is S.T.A.R Summer Camp, which provides an integrated camp experience for individuals with disabilities and typical peers. It helps children learn in a fun environment that promotes educational reinforcement, physical activity, social skills, cooperative group learning, equity and inclusion.

Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place Professional and Amateur Chefs and 1st and 2nd Place People's Choice Awards are awarded at this year's cook-off. The event also features music, prizes, raffle baskets, silent auction items, sideboards and 50/50 raffles.

You can join the fun and enjoy some delicious chili on March 5 at the Holiday Inn in Independence. The cook-off will be from 6 to 9 p.m.

CLICK HERE for tickets.

You can learn more about S.T.A.R Summer Camp here.