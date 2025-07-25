Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Christmas is coming early! Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad hosting Christmas in July celebrations

As guests hop aboard and "ride the rails" during the regularly scheduled National Park Scenic Excursions—they can feel the holiday spirit
Christmas is coming early
Posted

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! (You read that right, at least this week.)

July 25 technically marks the unofficial holiday of Christmas in July.

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is hosting its very own Christmas in July celebrations ahead of the highly anticipated upcoming North Pole Adventure™.

All week long, the non-profit held festive celebrations with some of their beloved North Pole magic.

As guests hop aboard and "ride the rails" during the regularly scheduled National Park Scenic Excursions, they can feel the holiday spirit.

From special guests to holiday giveaways, the goal is to create an immersive and transformative experience.

In addition, the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad just announced the North Pole Adventure™ is officially returning for the 2025 season, beginning November 14 through December 21.

Tickets go on sale for Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad members on September 16.

Tickets for the general public will be available starting October 1.

For more information and ways to buy tickets, click here.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.