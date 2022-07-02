CLEVELAND — Cities throughout Northeast Ohio are postponing their fireworks due to the weather. The following cities have rescheduled their 4th of July celebration displays:

Cuyahoga County

Solon

The City of Solon has canceled their fireworks display and rescheduled their show to July 31. It will take place at Community Park.

Lorain County

Avon Lake

July 5 at dusk

Elyria

July 2 at dusk

The City of Hudson has canceled its display.

News 5 will update this list as more information becomes available.

