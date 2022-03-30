City Dogs holding dog adoption event this coming weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The City of Cleveland's Division of Animal Care and Control (City Dogs) is hosting an adoption event this weekend to find homes for dozens of dogs.

The kennel is full and there's a bunch of wonderful dogs who need a family.

The adoption fee is just $21 this weekend and walk-up adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you don't want to wait until this weekend to adopt a furbaby, CLICK HERE to complete a form for a meet and greet.

CLICK HERE to view all of the dogs up for adoption.

"Whether you are an active, adventurous household or looking for someone to join you in being a homebody on the couch, our adoption counselors are ready and waiting to help you find a fit," the city said.

