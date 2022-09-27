City leaders to vote on technology to reduce gun violence in several Cleveland neighborhoods

CLEVELAND — In less than 24 hours, Cleveland City leaders will vote on a proposal that would expand shot-spotting technology in neighborhoods where gun violence is an issue.

The technology is supposed to help police pinpoint the exact location of gunfire.

“Anything that we can do to help curve crime, I support,” said Cleveland resident Leon Stevenson.

Stevenson has been living in Cleveland off and on for more than 60 years, with his roots first beginning on 113th Street and St. Clair.

“It’s just a difference than when I was growing up,” explained Stevenson.

A place he tells News 5’s Remi Murrey once filled the city with vibrancy is now unrecognizable in his eyes.

“We need anything that can change just the violence because seeing these young men drop daily and the ones that are trying to do the right thing are just living in fear,” said Stevenson.

On 113th and St. Clair, there are homes and even a high school, but those visiting will also find several memorials because as Councilman Kevin Conwell puts it, crime is a big issue in his ward, and he wants something done.

“They’re sick and tired of being sick and tired of hearing gunshots at night,” said Conwell.

“As you saw on 113th, we have all these memorials, and they’re all over Cleveland and we need a way to comfort these mothers,” said Stevenson.

Conwell says this is where ShotSpotter comes into the picture.

The city first conducted a test trial in Cleveland’s Union Miles Park area, helping police get a more precise location of gunfire.

Now in a new agenda ahead of Wednesday’s safety committee meeting, city leaders hope to extend and expand their existing ShotSpotter license to 33% of Cleveland’s population in neighborhoods like Glenville and Collinwood where gun violence is an issue.

To do this, the city has requested more than $2.7 million coming from a portion of Cleveland’s Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

“When the bad guys find out that we know exactly where they’re shooting from, I feel it will slow it down,” said Conwell.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, disagrees, pointing out several flaws.

“I think one of the first things when you’re talking about gunshot technology, gunshot detection technology, is ‘is it effective in the first place,” said ACLU Spokesperson Gary Daniels.

Daniels also questions if this technology will lead to over-policing.

“This is not something that Cleveland and other communities should be pursuing. We keep trying to approach these types of problems that concern everybody. We keep looking at the end of things rather than the beginning of things,” said Daniels.

“I hope that we can all come together one day and have an answer and work these things out,” said Stevenson.

Cleveland’s Safety Committee will hear this issue at Wednesday’s meeting.

