City of Akron announces leaf curbside collection dates

AKRON, Ohio — Fall is in full swing and that means there are leaves everywhere. If you live in Akron, the city will pick up the leaves you gather.

According to the city, crews will be out starting on Halloween to pick up leaves. If you want leaves picked up from your home, you must rake the leaves into the street (within two feet of the curb) one day prior to ward's scheduled pickup date.

Here is the schedule:

Ward 3 Oct. 31

Ward 5 Nov. 2

Ward 7 Nov. 4

Ward 6 Nov. 8

Ward 4 Nov. 11

Ward 8 Nov. 17

Ward 2 Nov. 26

Ward 1 Nov. 30

Ward 9 Dec. 3

Ward 10 Dec. 7

The city asks residents to follow these guidelines:

Do not allow children to play in leaves on or near the street

Do not place branches or any other debris in the street – only leaves

Do not rake leaves into the street after the removal has taken place or you may be subject to a fine

Do not park vehicles on the street the day before pick-up or until your leaves have been removed

Do not park vehicles over the pile of leaves because heat from the underside of the vehicle may cause a fire

Rake leaves within two feet of the curb no earlier than the day before scheduled collection to help keep leaves from collecting in storm sewers

Any resident who needs leaf removal before or after the dates listed above can contact the city for bulk pickup by dialing 311 or 330-375-2311. Residents are offered three free bulk curb service pickups per year.

