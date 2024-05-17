City of Akron selects new police chief

Brian Harding, who has been serving as Akron's acting chief of police, has been selected to fill the role permanently, according to the city.

Mayor Shammas Malik announced the decision Friday in a news release.

“I believe Chief Harding’s experience, work ethic, integrity, and heart for public service make him the right person to lead the Akron Police Department,” said Malik. “He will be a key partner in implementing our administration’s vision for public safety, including strengthening APD’s efforts to combat violence, building trust and accountability, refocusing on community policing, and prioritizing recruitment and retention of a strong, effective, and diverse workforce. I am thankful for Chief Harding’s service and his continued commitment to our city.”

Harding's predecessor, Steve Mylett announced in September 2023 that he was leaving public servicefor a job in the private sector. He retired Jan. 1, with Harding taking on the acting chief role since then.

“I am honored to serve the Akron community and the officers and civilian staff of the Akron Police Department as the next Chief of Police," said Harding. "This is a responsibility I take very seriously, and I plan to work closely with our team and our community as we take strides together to create the city we all want.”

Unlike Mylett, who was a transplant to the department, Harding has been with Akron police since 1995. He was promoted to deputy chief in 2021.

Harding will be sworn in as the new chief the week of May 27.