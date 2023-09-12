Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett leaving force for private sector job

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced Tuesday that Police Chief Steve Mylett will be retiring at the end of the year, with an effective departure date of Jan. 1, 2024.

"I want to thank Chief Mylett for his outstanding, dedicated service to our community through a very trying time,” said Horrigan. “I know Steve to be a man of honor with the utmost care for the communities he has served. Akron was lucky to have him at the helm, and I am grateful to have had him by my side through the last two years. I wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors.”

The mayor said that Mylett plans to spend more time with his family once he retires from law enforcement. He will also be taking on a role in the private sector, but specifics regarding that weren't released.

Mylett issued the following statement regarding his retirement:

“It is with great difficulty that I make this decision to step away, but I do think the time is right based on many different factors. I am proud to end my 35 years in policing here in Akron.



I want to thank Mayor Horrigan for the privileged opportunity to lead the men and women of the Akron Police Department. I also want to thank the APD employees for welcoming me into the Department and for the exceptional work they do every day – I am proud to be called a member of this agency. Additionally, I want to thank the Akron community for embracing my family and I as we settled in this beautiful city.



This past year has been very difficult for many, many people, and the road ahead to regain what was lost will be no easy feat. However, I hold tremendous optimism for the future of this city, and I know everyone in this city wants a safe and secure Akron in order to raise our families and to live in peace. Together, we can achieve our vision.”

