City of Akron to close parking lot in Highland Square due to 'concerning activity'

Starting at 11 p.m. Friday, the parking lot behind the Highland Square Chipotle in Akron will close on weekend evenings, according to Akron Mayor Shammas Malik.

The City of Akron will close off the area directly behind the buildings due to "concerning activity" such as drinking and loud noise behind the buildings at night, Malik said.

The lot will reopen in the mornings, Malik said.

“We want to allow the businesses in this area to operate and serve customers and also respect the neighbors in Highland Square,” said Service Director Chris Ludle in a statement. “We’ve taken this step in the past and had success at cutting down noise complaints, broken bottles, and illegal partying in the parking lot.”