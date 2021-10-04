City of Beachwood held its 4th annual fall festival on Sunday

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — The City of Beachwood held its annual fall festival on Sunday.

Residents of Beachwood and surrounding cities came to Beachwood City Hall to celebrate another season with a variety of activities that included food trucks, zipline, games, inflatables, a ninja course, pumpkin patch, live music and a beer and wine garden.

Organizers were happy to bring it back after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“We know COVID isn’t over, but people want to be together. We are so happy that we could entertain people from our community and other communities and just build this wonderful community, said Mayor Martin Horwitz.

The city had a large screen TV for fans who wanted to catch the Browns game.

The Apostle Jones band and Disco Inferno performed during the event.

