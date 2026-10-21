CANTON. OH — A proposed settlement has been reached between the family of James Williams and the city of Canton.

Watch the full video below:

City of Canton reaches proposed settlement with family of James Williams in fatal police shooting

Williams was shot and killed by a Canton police officer, Robert Huber. He was firing his rifle into the air to celebrate New Year's Eve in 2021. Investigators say Huber fired eight shots into a fence, killing Williams.

A Stark County grand jury decided not to indict Huber. Williams' family, however, sued.

The lawyer for Williams' family says this is a step in the right direction.

"The truth of the matter is the tragedy that went down on Jan. 1 was life-altering and is not satisfied by the dollars and cents of it all," Bobby Dicello said.

"Though, I took this opportunity to speak on behalf of the family because the dollars and cents gives us an opportunity to highlight what's going well," Dicello said.

The settlement still needs approval from probate court before it's official.