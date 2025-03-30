City of Cleveland announces All Our Babies' new 'Yesterday, We Dreamed of Tomorrow' initiative

The City of Cleveland announced that All Our Babies: Birthing in the AfroFuture launched a new public arts series, "Yesterday, We Dreamed of Tomorrow," on Saturday to explore the intersection of Afrofuturism and Black maternal health.

To launch the initiative, an open house was held at Cleveland Clinic's Langston Hughes Community Health & Education Center.

In January, News 5 covered Maternal Health Awareness Day, which is meant to raise awareness about the maternal mortality crisis and highlight the importance of reproductive health.

The United States has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Black women are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.

Good Morning Cleveland Anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke to Dr. Efrat LaMandre, a family nurse practitioner, about addressing the problem.

Why it's important to learn about maternal health

"Moms, the providers, our support system, we need to know signs that like a severe headache or chest pain or shortness of breath or even swelling of hands and feet is not normal," said LaMandre.

The All Our Babies event was free and open to everyone. Guests were able to connect with healthcare professionals, tour the space, and enjoy music and food.

The event explored art, storytelling, healing practices, health and much more.

An impact report is also being created and will be sent to local hospitals and community partners.

"The goal is that we can do this work in a collaborative way to show that yes, we're doing the right things in medicine. Yes, we're doing the right things in community. Yes, we're doing the right things in the art world," said Errin Weaver, who is a part of All Our Babies. "...but what if we put those worlds together? How much more can we really do and how greater could our impact be?"

The organization hopes that mothers will share their birthing experiences and hopes for the future on the website.

A free, confidential hotline is also available 24/7 for mothers and their families. Counselors can provide emotional support and referrals to other sources. You can call 1-833-852-6262.