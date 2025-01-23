Why it's important to learn about maternal health

CLEVELAND — Maternal Health Awareness Day is January 23, 2025. The observance is meant to raise awareness about the maternal mortality crisis and highlight the importance of reproductive health.

The United States has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Black women are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.

Statistics from the Ohio Department of Health show Cuyahoga County has one of the highest rates of maternal and infant mortality in the country for Black women and babies.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke with Dr. Efrat LaMandre, a family nurse practitioner, about how we can address the problem.

"Moms, the providers, our support system, we need to know signs that like a severe headache or chest pain or shortness of breath or even swelling of hands and feet is not normal," said LaMandre.

LaMandre said it's important for pregnant and postpartum women to track their symptoms and address any concerns with a physician right away.

"Trust your instincts and advocate for yourself. If something doesn't feel right, whether it's during your pregnancy, labor, postpartum, don't hesitate to speak up," said LaMandre.

There is a free and confidential hotline available for moms and their families. Call or text 1-833-TLC-MAMA (1-833-852-6262). Counselors can provide emotional support and referrals to other resources.

