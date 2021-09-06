City of Cleveland announces sidewalk repair program

CLEVELAND — Starting on Tuesday, crews will head out to various neighborhoods to repair sidewalks damaged by tree roots, Cleveland officials said.

Residents in those areas will be notified. The city said it will place door hangars on the homes at the repair sites.

The city said it will repair or remove and replace sidewalks that have been damaged. Trees with problem roots will be trimmed or removed. If a tree does have to be removed, a new tree will be planted in the same location. Residents will not be charged.

While work is being completed, two-way traffic in the area will be maintained, the city said. However, pedestrian traffic may be changed to one side of the street. Signs and flaggers in the affected areas will designate each work site.

Residents who have questions can call city inspector Patrice Rogers at 216-664-2182.

