City of Cleveland asking for public feedback on future of historic, deteriorating Eagle Avenue Bridge

CLEVELAND — It appears to be the end of an era for one historic Cleveland area bridge.

The Eagle Avenue Bridge is located right across the street from Progressive Field, over the Cuyahoga River.

Records show the city is looking to demolish the aging structure—citing it's in bad shape.

The bridge hasn't been used in almost 20 years.

It's structurally deficient, according to structural engineers.

However, city officials are still asking for public feedback before anything is done.

All are costly options.

Officials say due to the historic nature of the bridge, and public input is needed.

You've likely spotted the Eagle Avenue Bridge when leaving a Guardians game or strolled right past it on the towpath in the Flats.

It has been a longstanding centerpiece of Downtown Cleveland for decades—in use or not.

But the structure could soon be going away altogether.

"It seems inevitable. There's a couple other bridges that are the same way," Jim Warren of Cleveland said.

Cleveland and ODOT are now considering what should happen next with the deteriorating bridge.

It has been in the up position since 2005.

The landmark is part of Cleveland native Jim Warren's morning run route multiple times a week.

While he says it's visually stimulating—he's worried for boaters and everyone in the area.

"How long are they gonna stay up there before they land on someone or someone could get hurt as well," Warren said.

Our News 5 camera captured rust coating virtually every part of the bridge.

Top-to-bottom vines are growing across it.

The city is considering the following options: demolition, which costs roughly $3.1 million; stabilizing the existing structure but not using it; removing and relocating the bridge for $29 million dollars or replacing it for almost $59 million dollars.

In an online survey—the city says demolition is the safest and most cost-effective.

"If the bridge has lost its purpose as a bridge, it's hard to figure out a new purpose for it," Stephanie Ryberg-Webster, Ph.D., professor at Levin College of Public Affairs and Education at Cleveland State University, said.

Ryberg-Webster, says it's a complex issue, especially since the bridge is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.

Signage in the area shows the Eagle Avenue bridge is the first vertical lift bridge in Cleveland.

"I think I would just keep in mind that it's endlessly complicated, and I hope that everyone involved kind of gives it the gravity of decision-making that it deserves because it really is an iconic piece of our historical landscape," Ryberg-Webster said.

And while officials say it's a tough decision, they must make—they say something has to be done due to overall safety concerns.

The first issue is the ongoing graffiti and vandalism to the bridge.

Second, people have been trespassing for years.

A large hole was cut into fencing at the base of the bridge where trespassers have gained access to the area.

Warren says it's apparent as there is new spray paint and damage found regularly.

He's hopeful the city makes a solid decision that will benefit everyone.

"I guess destroy this one because it's not really close to being able to do anything like that. And if you could put in some type of pedestrian bridge--kinda what they've done in Voinovich Park," Warren said.

"I mean, realistically, I would tell you that I foresee it being dismantled. I foresee probably really good intentions of saving pieces of it or thinking through how to re-purpose pieces of it," Ryberg-Webster said.

Public feedback is critical for what happens next for this project.

To voice your concerns about what should happen next, fill out the survey here.

You have until Friday to submit your response.

Whatever is done to the bridge will likely occur next summer.