City of Cleveland looks into closing Burke Lakefront Airport, weighing economic impact against land use

CLEVELAND — According to the City of Cleveland, a request for proposal (RFP) has been initiated to find a consultant to determine the current economic benefit the Burke Lakefront Airport has to the city versus what alternate development of the lakefront property might look like if the airport were to close.

The consultant will consider the potential effects closing the airport will have on property value, jobs and business revenue, amongst other things.

A 445-acre park and mixed-use development are just a couple of the alternate developments being considered for the land, according to the city.

“By conducting a thorough economic impact analysis we can make data-informed, thoughtful decisions to ensure best use of our lakefront property,” said Mayor Justin M. Bibb.

Thursday at 5 p.m., the first of a series of town halls will happen at the City Hall to listen to community ideas on how to bring residents to the City’s North Coast.

According to the city of Cleveland, the deadline for proposal submission is Dec. 9, 2022. The full request for proposals (RFP) is available here.

