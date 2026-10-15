City of Cleveland waste worker stabbed on the job by unknown assailant

CLEVELAND, OH — A Cleveland city waste worker was stabbed while on the job in the city's Edgewater neighborhood.

Watch the full video below:

City Waste Worker Stabbed

Cleveland police said an unknown man approached the worker near West 107th and Detroit just after 10 a.m., stabbed him, then fled the scene.

Investigators believe the attacker was experiencing some kind of crisis.

The worker was taken to the hospital. The city has not released his name or condition.

A neighbor's surveillance camera captured the city crew picking up trash in the area. The motion-activated camera cuts out during the attack.

Neighbor Cody Green's girlfriend heard a commotion and watched the entire incident from their second-floor window.

"Then boom, all of a sudden she's like, he's yelling he was stabbed. He's stabbed." Cody Green said.

The recording resumes with one of the workers no longer visible in the video.

"I feel bad. I mean literally, just a guy doing his job. Just a guy doing his job, just trying to make a dollar." Green said.

People living on the block say the type of behavior that led to the attack is a regular occurrence in the area. They say they have called police and asked city council for help.

"All day long. All day long. Swearing. Half naked." Green said.

"I knew. I knew." Green said.

Green said he was saddened but not surprised by what happened.

"I worry about my girl's safety. I worry about all my neighbors' safety. You've got a lady right here walking her dog. What if that guy would have ran at her, stabbed her? That's not right." Green said.

People living in the neighborhood say they hope the violence leads to change, worried that without some kind of action, nobody will be safe.

"I just said, ah, just another day. Just another day in Cleveland. And it's sad because I love this city to death. Beautiful city. Man, it's not what it is." Green said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

